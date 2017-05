Climate change myths: What do we really know?

What if I told you, that while climate change is very real and terrifying, these images perhaps paint a somewhat misleading picture of how climate change will affect Bangladesh?





You'd probably think I was a climate sceptic - denying the overwhelming amount of scientific evidence, which suggests that humans have indeed caused changes in the atmosphere. And given that I am no expert in the field, you'd have no reason to believe me.

Take sea level rise, for instance. The popular understanding is that contour by contour, southern Bangladesh will be eaten up by the Bay of Bengal. You've likely seen those maps that show the country inundated in 2050 and 2100.





The problem with these maps - and this understanding of sea level rise - is that they do not take into account the fact the country is located on a dynamic river delta shaped by a long history of human interventions (i.e. embankments and polders).

As Hugh Brammer, ex-director of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Bangladesh, has argued for the better part of the decade: as the sea level rises, billions of tonnes of sediment from upstream will continue to flow through the delta. Sediment will interact with sea level rise, and land will both continue to erode as well as emerge.

Data from the Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services shows that there has been a net increase in land of more than 450 square kilometers in the Meghna estuary since 1984.

Not to mention the sea level will rise relatively slowly, giving the government more than enough time to intervene.





"Many people say 17 percent of Bangladesh's coastal area will be submerged," explained Professor Ainun Nishat at a seminar earlier this year, but “it's not a fact.”

And since the coast probably won't drown to such a great extent, there probably won't be a mass exodus of “climate migrants” rushing to Dhaka city either. Sure, people will probably continue to migrate to Dhaka - a city of 15 million that was only about 400, 000 in 1950 - but this is a pattern that is already well-established.

Most scholars even argue against using the term “climate migrant” (hence the quotation marks) because people migrate for a variety of reasons, from needing economic opportunities to wanting to live closer to family, and it is impossible to establish climate change as the main motivation.

Professor Myles Allen, head of the Climate Dynamics group at the University of Oxford, suggests cyclones may even become less frequent under climate change because the atmosphere is a complex system.

And very little scientific evidence links either cyclone Sidr in 2007 or cyclone Aila in 2009 to climate change. This is because cyclones have always occurred in the Bay of Bengal, and it might be some time before the role of climate change is more acutely determined.





None of this is to say climate change isn't real. Of course it is. Just ask the millions of farmers in Bangladesh who no longer experience the growing seasons they used to; or take a look at the glaciers up in Nepal that are melting at a faster rate than ever before, affecting the entire Ganges river basin.

Otherwise, we risk every disaster being labelled a climate change disaster.