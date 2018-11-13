What's new

Climate change likely caused migration, demise of ancient Indus Valley civilization

Dubious

Dubious

RETIRED MOD
Jul 22, 2012
37,760
80
72,155
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
November 13, 2018, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

More than 4,000 years ago, the Harappa culture thrived in the Indus River Valley of what is now modern Pakistan and northwestern India, where they built sophisticated cities, invented sewage systems that predated ancient Rome's, and engaged in long-distance trade with settlements in Mesopotamia. Yet by 1800 BCE, this advanced culture had abandoned their cities, moving instead to smaller villages in the Himalayan foothills. A new study from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) found evidence that climate change likely drove the Harappans to resettle far away from the floodplains of the Indus.

Beginning in roughly 2500 BCE, a shift in temperatures and weather patterns over the Indus valley caused summer monsoon rains to gradually dry up, making agriculture difficult or impossible near Harappan cities, says Liviu Giosan, a geologist at WHOI and lead author on the paper that published Nov. 13, 2018, in the journal Climate of the Past.

"Although fickle summer monsoons made agriculture difficult along the Indus, up in the foothills, moisture and rain would come more regularly," Giosan says. "As winter storms from the Mediterranean hit the Himalayas, they created rain on the Pakistan side, and fed little streams there. Compared to the floods from monsoons that the Harappans were used to seeing in the Indus, it would have been relatively little water, but at least it would have been reliable."

Evidence for this shift in seasonal rainfall—and the Harapans' switch from relying on Indus floods to rains near the Himalaya in order to water crops—is difficult to find in soil samples. That's why Giosan and his team focused on sediments from the ocean floor off Pakistan's coast. After taking core samples at several sites in the Arabian Sea, he and his group examined the shells of single-celled plankton called foraminifera (or "forams") that they found in the sediments, helping them understand which ones thrived in the summer, and which in winter.

Once he and the team identified the season based on the forams' fossil remains, they were able to then focus on deeper clues to the region's climate: paleo-DNA, fragments of ancient genetic material preserved in the sediments.

"The seafloor near the mouth of the Indus is a very low-oxygen environment, so whatever grows and dies in the water is very well preserved in the sediment," says Giosan. "You can basically get fragments of DNA of nearly anything that's lived there."

During winter monsoons, he notes, strong winds bring nutrients from the deeper ocean to the surface, feeding a surge in plant and animal life. Likewise, weaker winds other times of year provide fewer nutrients, causing slightly less productivity in the waters offshore.

"The value of this approach is that it gives you a picture of the past biodiversity that you'd miss by relying on skeletal remains or a fossil record. And because we can sequence billions of DNA molecules in parallel, it gives a very high-resolution picture of how the ecosystem changed over time," adds William Orsi, paleontologist and geobiologist at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, who collaborated with Giosan on the work.

Sure enough, based on evidence from the DNA, the pair found that winter monsoons seemed to become stronger—and summer monsoons weaker—towards the later years of the Harappan civilization, corresponding with the move from cities to villages.

"We don't know whether Harappan caravans moved toward the foothills in a matter of months or this massive migration took place over centuries. What we do know is that when it concluded, their urban way of life ended," Giosan says.

The rains in the foothills seem to have been enough to hold the rural Harapans over for the next millennium, but even those would eventually dry up, likely contributing to their ultimate demise.

"We can't say that they disappeared entirely due to climate—at the same time, the Indo-Aryan culture was arriving in the region with Iron Age tools and horses and carts. But it's very likely that the winter monsoon played a role," Giosan says.

The big surprise of the research, Giosan notes, is how far-flung the roots of that climate change may have been. At the time, a "new ice age" was settling in, forcing colder air down from the Arctic into the Atlantic and northern Europe. That in turn pushed storms down into the Mediterranean, leading to an upswing in winter monsoons over the Indus valley.

"It's remarkable, and there's a powerful lesson for today," he notes. "If you look at Syria and Africa, the migration out of those areas has some roots in climate change. This is just the beginning—sea level rise due to climate change can lead to huge migrations from low lying regions like Bangladesh, or from hurricane-prone regions in the southern U.S. Back then, the Harappans could cope with change by moving, but today, you'll run into all sorts of borders. Political and social convulsions can then follow."



Read more at: https://phys.org/news/2018-11-climate-migration-demise-ancient-indus.html#jCp


4 yrs of research ( https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/indu...led-by-climate-change-researchers-say.307590/) published
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,657
7
48,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Some say they killed a Prophet of Allah and were destroyed.

People do Not realize that These are only top Layer of excavation. For example Troy and Jerusalem have been built over a mound over and over again more than a dozen times.

IVC is pre Flood. That means more than 12000 years old. Documented. Locals say numbers that put science to shame to be honest.
 
Dubious

Dubious

RETIRED MOD
Jul 22, 2012
37,760
80
72,155
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Climate change led to the demise of the ancient Indus valley civilisation that flourished in the Himalayan foothills 4,000 years ago
  • A rapidly shifting climate drove the Indus from their advanced cities
  • The Indus were forced into villages in the Himalayan foothills 4,000 years ago
  • Within the next 1,000 years groups died off as their water supply diminished
By HARRY PETTIT FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 18:00 GMT, 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:16 GMT, 13 November 2018

The mystery surrounding what killed off the ancient Indus valley civilisation may finally have been solved.

Scientists say that climate change led to the advanced people's demise by driving them out of their cities, which were among the earliest ever built.

As seasonal rainfall dried up due to global warming, the Indus were forced into villages in the Himalayan foothills 4,000 years ago.

Within the next millennium these isolated village groups died off as their water supply diminished, researchers said.

They warned the find spells trouble for modern groups in the Middle East and Africa forced from their land by climate change.



Pictured is an archaeological site in Pakistan that was once a settlement built by the Indus valley civilisation

'It's remarkable, and there's a powerful lesson for today,' said study coauthor Dr Liviu Giosan, a researcher at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts.

'If you look at Syria and Africa, the migration out of those areas has some roots in climate change.

'This is just the beginning - sea level rise due to climate change can lead to huge migrations from low lying regions like Bangladesh, or from hurricane-prone regions in the southern US.

'Back then, the Harappans could cope with change by moving, but today, you'll run into all sorts of borders. Political and social convulsions can then follow.'

The Indus Civilisation, also known as the Harappans, was an advanced Bronze Age society that thrived in the Indus River Valley of what is now modern Pakistan.

Along with Ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, it was one of three early civilisations of the Old World.



The Indus Valley Civilisation possessed considerable skills when it came to town planning and building, including toilets and baths (pictured), which were connected to a brick drainage system that ran along the streets

Among their settlements, researchers have previously uncovered the world's first known toilets, along with complex stone weights, drilled gemstone necklaces and exquisitely carved seal stone.

The civilisation died out around 4,000 years ago, and researchers have spent decades trying to understand why.

Researchers studied sediment samples taken from the ocean floor at several sites in the Arabian Sea off Pakistan's coast.


WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE INDUS VALLEY CIVILISATION?

The Indus Civilisation, also known as the Harappan Civilisation, was an advanced Bronze Age society.

It developed mainly in the northwestern regions of South Asia from 5,300 to 3,300 years ago.

The Indus cities were at their richest between and 2600 and 1900 BC.

Along with Ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, it was one of three early civilisations of the Old World.


The Indus occupied the Indus River Valley area in modern Pakistan and India

The Empire stretched from the Arabian Sea to the Ganges, over what is now Pakistan, India and Afghanistan.

At its peak, the civilisation may have had a population of more than 5 million, making up 10 per cent of the world's population.

Among their settlements, researchers have uncovered the world's first known toilets, along with complex stone weights, drilled gemstone necklaces and exquisitely carved seal stone.

Etched in of these artefacts is an unusual and complex script, which researchers are racing to decipher.

Why the Civilisation disappeared around 3,000 years ago remains a msytery, but experts have suggested war, famine or even climate change could have been responsible.

They examined fragments of ancient DNA found in the sediments to give them clues about what organisms thrived in the region during the summer and winter.

'The seafloor near the mouth of the Indus is a very low-oxygen environment, so whatever grows and dies in the water is very well preserved in the sediment,' Dr Giosan said.

'You can basically get fragments of DNA of nearly anything that's lived there.'

Their findings showed that winter monsoons in the area intensified around 2500 BC, while summer monsoons dried up.

This was evident in the sediment DNA as strong winds brought nutrients from the deeper ocean to the surface, feeding a surge in plant and animal life.


WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE INDUS' CITIES?
The Indus Valley Civilisation possessed considerable skills when it came to town planning and building.

The cities of Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro are laid out in grids, with individual homes supplied with water from wells and waste water diverted to covered drains. This is perhaps the world's first known sanitation system.

Some houses had two storeys, a bath and a courtyard.

The needs of citizens were catered for with municipal buildings, marketplaces, dockyards, granaries, warehouses and protective walls to shield inhabitants from floods and attack.

Unlike in other early human civilisations, no evidence of temples or palaces have been found, yet evidence suggests the Indus had a social hierarchy.

It's thought most city dwellers were traders or artisans, with elaborate pottery, beads and metalwork recovered.

Likewise, weaker winds other times of year provide fewer nutrients, causing slightly less productivity in the waters offshore.

By 1800 BC, the Indus had abandoned their cities as agriculture in the huge urban areas became impossible, moving to smaller villages in the Himalayan foothills.

The rains in the foothills were enough to hold the rural Harapans over for the next millennium, but even those eventually dried up, likely contributing to their demise.

"We can't say that they disappeared entirely due to climate - at the same time, the Indo-Aryan culture was arriving in the region with Iron Age tools and horses and carts,' Dr Giosan said.

'But it's very likely that the winter monsoon played a role.'


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/science...demise-ancient-Indus-valley-civilisation.html

Retired Troll said:
Some say they killed a Prophet of Allah and were destroyed.

People do Not realize that These are only top Layer of excavation. For example Troy and Jerusalem have been built over a mound over and over again more than a dozen times.

IVC is pre Flood. That means more than 12000 years old. Documented. Locals say numbers that put science to shame to be honest.
Click to expand...
Well they collected sea sediments and determined years based on season:
Dubious said:
Once he and the team identified the season based on the forams' fossil remains
Click to expand...
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,657
7
48,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
LASER said:
That explains why the river Saraswati dried up.:)
Click to expand...
Due to a massive earthquake which can only be observed 12000 years ago.

This is just another pathetic colonial attempt to rape the archeology of its subjects.

The daily Mail has an audience comparable to Alabama.
 
LASER1

LASER1

BANNED
Jan 13, 2018
1,621
-13
971
Country
India
Location
India
Retired Troll said:
Due to a massive earthquake which can only be observed 12000 years ago.

This is just another pathetic colonial attempt to rape the archeology of its subjects.

The daily Mail has an audience comparable to Alabama.
Click to expand...
Then why allow them in Pakistan in the first place sirji.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,657
7
48,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
LASER said:
No. They do research, they publish them, get republished in forums.
Click to expand...
Freedom of expression.

Only gullibles and indoctrinated believe this. The World needs These to do their Bit in the Great canvas of Life.

Its like dancers dont need a reason for dancing. They do
 
LASER1

LASER1

BANNED
Jan 13, 2018
1,621
-13
971
Country
India
Location
India
Retired Troll said:
Freedom of expression.

Only gullibles and indoctrinated believe this. The World needs These to do their Bit in the Great canvas of Life.

Its like dancers dont need a reason for dancing. They do
Click to expand...
haha then who do you believe? Your famous old name?
 
J

Jaanbaz

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2013
10,396
10
15,415
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Retired Troll said:
Some say they killed a Prophet of Allah and were destroyed.

People do Not realize that These are only top Layer of excavation. For example Troy and Jerusalem have been built over a mound over and over again more than a dozen times.

IVC is pre Flood. That means more than 12000 years old. Documented. Locals say numbers that put science to shame to be honest.
Click to expand...
Mullah history isn't considered accurate.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
59,670
63
93,922
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Climate Change Likely Caused Migration, Demise of Ancient Indus Valley Civilization

TOPICS: COASTAL SCIENCE / RIVERS, ESTUARIES, & DELTAS

Climate Change Likely Caused Migration, Demise of Ancient Indus Valley Civilization


Mohenjo-daro is an ancient Indus Valley Civilization city built around 2600 BCE that was abandoned after 1900 BCE. (Photo credit: suronin / Shutterstock.com)
November 13, 2018
More than 4,000 years ago, the Harappa culture thrived in the Indus River Valley of what is now modern Pakistan and northwestern India, where they built sophisticated cities, invented sewage systems that predated ancient Rome’s, and engaged in long-distance trade with settlements in Mesopotamia. Yet by 1800 BCE, this advanced culture had abandoned their cities, moving instead to smaller villages in the Himalayan foothills.

A new study from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) found evidence that climate change likely drove the Harappans to resettle far away from the floodplains of the Indus.
“There’s a powerful lesson for today. If you look at Syria and Africa, the migration out of those areas has some roots in climate change.”
– Liviu Giosan
Click to expand...
Beginning in roughly 2500 BCE, a shift in temperatures and weather patterns over the Indus valley caused summer monsoon rains to gradually dry up, making agriculture difficult or impossible near Harappan cities, says Liviu Giosan, a geologist at WHOI and lead author on the paper that published Nov. 13, 2018, in the journal Climate of the Past.

“Although fickle summer monsoons made agriculture difficult along the Indus, up in the foothills, moisture and rain would come more regularly,” Giosan says. “As winter storms from the Mediterranean hit the Himalayas, they created rain on the Pakistan side, and fed little streams there. Compared to the floods from monsoons that the Harappans were used to seeing in the Indus, it would have been relatively little water, but at least it would have been reliable.

Evidence for this shift in seasonal rainfall—and the Harapans’ switch from relying on Indus floods to rains near the Himalaya in order to water crops—is difficult to find in soil samples. That’s why Giosan and his team focused on sediments from the ocean floor off Pakistan’s coast.

After taking core samples at several sites in the Arabian Sea, he and his group examined the shells of single-celled plankton called foraminifera (or “forams”) that they found in the sediments, helping them understand which ones thrived in the summer, and which in winter.

Once he and the team identified the season based on the forams’ fossil remains, they were able to then focus on deeper clues to the region’s climate: paleo-DNA, fragments of ancient genetic material preserved in the sediments.

“The seafloor near the mouth of the Indus is a very low-oxygen environment, so whatever grows and dies in the water is very well preserved in the sediment,” says Giosan. “You can basically get fragments of DNA of nearly anything that’s lived there.”


During winter monsoons, he notes, strong winds bring nutrients from the deeper ocean to the surface, feeding a surge in plant and animal life. Likewise, weaker winds other times of year provide fewer nutrients, causing slightly less productivity in the waters offshore.

“The value of this approach is that it gives you a picture of the past biodiversity that you’d miss by relying on skeletal remains or a fossil record. And because we can sequence billions of DNA molecules in parallel, it gives a very high-resolution picture of how the ecosystem changed over time,” adds William Orsi, paleontologist and geobiologist at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, who collaborated with Giosan on the work.

Sure enough, based on evidence from the DNA, the team found that winter monsoons seemed to become stronger—and summer monsoons weaker—towards the later years of the Harappan civilization, corresponding with the move from cities to villages.
“We don’t know whether Harappan caravans moved toward the foothills in a matter of months or this massive migration took place over centuries. What we do know is that when it concluded, their urban way of life ended,” Giosan says.

The rains in the foothills seem to have been enough to hold the rural Harapans over for the next millennium, but even those would eventually dry up, likely contributing to their ultimate demise.
“We can’t say that they disappeared entirely due to climate—at the same time, the Indo-Aryan culture was arriving in the region with Iron Age tools and horses and carts. But it’s very likely that the winter monsoon played a role,” Giosan says.

The big surprise of the research, Giosan notes, is how far-flung the roots of that climate change may have been. At the time, a “new ice age” was settling in, forcing colder air down from the Arctic into the Atlantic and northern Europe. That in turn pushed storms down into the Mediterranean, leading to an upswing in winter monsoons over the Indus valley.

“It’s remarkable, and there’s a powerful lesson for today,” he notes. “If you look at Syria and Africa, the migration out of those areas has some roots in climate change. This is just the beginning—sea level rise due to climate change can lead to huge migrations from low lying regions like Bangladesh, or from hurricane-prone regions in the southern U.S. Back then, the Harappans could cope with change by moving, but today, you’ll run into all sorts of borders. Political and social convulsions can then follow.”

Also collaborating on the study was Ann G. Dunlea, Samuel E. Munoz, Jeffrey. P. Donnelly, and Valier Galy of WHOI; William D. Orsi of Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität MuÌnchen; Marco Coolen and Cornelia Wuchter of Curtin University in Australia; Kaustubh Thirumalai of Brown University; Peter D. Clift of Louisiana State University; and Dorian Q. Fuller of University College, London.

The work was supported by the National Science Foundation’s Division of Ocean Sciences and internal WHOI funds.


www.whoi.edu

Ancient Indus Valley Civilization & Climate Change's Impact

The Ancient Indus Valley Civilization was thriving 4,000 years ago until a sudden migration led to its demise. A new study from the WHOI found evidence that climate change likely drove the Harappans to resettle far away from the floodplains of the Indus.
www.whoi.edu www.whoi.edu
.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom