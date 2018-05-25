What's new

'Cliffside Villagers' Move to New Homes Amid Poverty Alleviation Efforts in SW China

'Cliffside Villagers' Move to New Homes Amid Poverty Alleviation Efforts in SW China

Zhaojue County, one of the last seven counties in southwest China's Sichuan Province to be removed from the country's list of impoverished counties, moved another 31 households of a "cliffside village" to their new homes as part of the province's largest poverty alleviation project through relocating poor population from inhospitable areas. The Zhaojue County of Sichuan's Liangshan ethnic Yi Autonomous Prefecture launched the relocating process of the poverty alleviation project on May 10, starting moving the county's more than 18,000 villagers in 3,194 impoverished households to their new houses, including the 84 households in the "cliffside village" of Atulie'er.

 
New settlement for villagers willing to leave their cliff village , they exclaim that they'd never dreamed of living in such beautiful and spacious houses.

 
Cliff village a decade ago, now those makeshift ladders had been all replaced by safe steel ladders, but the government still decides to move those who are willing to leave to a new settlement with free government provided houses and comprehensive supporting facilities like schools, hospitals, shopping centers...

20160526110927630.png

20160526111103318.png

20160526111137639.png

20160526111207941.png

20160526111232537.png

005CQ1qVgw1f47hrmaykmj31080m8nau.jpg

20160526111305953.png

20160526111537355.png

0.jpg

0 (1).jpg

005CQ1qVgw1f47hpipjzzj313i0m848d.jpg

005CQ1qVgw1f47hql4znbj313i0m8150.jpg

005CQ1qVgw1f47hs4mscnj313i0m8k3g.jpg

20160526111515807.png

b98925dcf0ae4575ace5bacad2317557.jpeg

20160526111454812.png
 
New settlement for the cliff villagers ethnic Yi minority, each apartment is 100 square meters with free brand new funiture and electric appliances provided. Fast internet is not free but the provider offers the best bargain for the villagers.

All supporting facilities like kingdergartens, schools, hospital..are all conveniently inside the settlement.

MAIN202005150853000038796074471.JPG

12701304.jpeg

12701302.jpeg

12701309.jpeg

12701311.jpeg

12701312.jpeg

12701322 (1).jpeg

12701331.jpeg

12701315.jpeg

6f40-itriatr9427523.jpg

12701303.jpeg

12701314.jpeg
 
New settlement for the cliff villagers ethnic Yi minority, each apartment is 100 square meters with free brand new funiture and electric appliances provided. Fast internet is not free but the provider offers the best bargain for the villagers.

All supporting facilities like kingdergartens, schools, hospital..are all conveniently inside the settlement.

All supporting facilities like kingdergartens, schools, hospital..are all conveniently inside the settlement.

12701324.jpeg

12701328.jpeg

调整大小 1380c782-7181-41cc-997e-21bd3ddafd85.jpg

getimg.jpg

调整大小 25d088ae-037f-4956-8b66-7b6133b2f560.JPG

调整大小 25141db3-c187-44ee-a78e-0843fac6bedd.JPG

调整大小 32507927-59eb-42fd-8934-43ae2fd16ae8.jpg

调整大小 4924792891198482572.jpg

调整大小 bd12b0bb-b703-4a84-9dde-0d582170f57c.JPG

调整大小 4924792891273978269.jpg

调整大小 1243c40a-3874-4623-b62c-4bbd7e27ad9d.JPG

调整大小 4924792890451897396.jpg
调整大小 调整大小 53dd7206-bf55-4151-812d-342738bfdd30.JPG
 
