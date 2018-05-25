'Cliffside Villagers' Move to New Homes Amid Poverty Alleviation Efforts in SW China

Zhaojue County, one of the last seven counties in southwest China's Sichuan Province to be removed from the country's list of impoverished counties, moved another 31 households of a "cliffside village" to their new homes as part of the province's largest poverty alleviation project through relocating poor population from inhospitable areas. The Zhaojue County of Sichuan's Liangshan ethnic Yi Autonomous Prefecture launched the relocating process of the poverty alleviation project on May 10, starting moving the county's more than 18,000 villagers in 3,194 impoverished households to their new houses, including the 84 households in the "cliffside village" of Atulie'er.