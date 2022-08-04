What's new

CLGM testings from Arjun

Two banks of the River

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555179061034422272

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555186296754417664

hussain0216 said:
Arjun???????? Is this thing still about
Technical know how gained is important. The Drivers Night Sight and Commandars Thermal sights developed for Arjun will not be used to retrofit 900+ T90S tanks.

Production might have had failed to be honest. But if all efforts are given up then whatever know how was gained will also be lost.

The know how gained in this program will be used in the upcoming Light Tank Project also.

Two banks of the River said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555192356592586752

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555179056785551360
Posted On: 04 AUG 2022 7:29PM by PIB Delhi
Indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) were successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army at KK Ranges with support of Armoured Corps Centre & School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on August 04, 2022. The missiles hit with precision and successfully destroyed the targets at two different ranges. Telemetry systems have recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles.

The all-indigenous Laser Guided ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO and Indian Army for successful performance of the Laser Guided ATGMs. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of Laser Guided ATGMs.

Broccoli said:
Are they gonna update it's rifle gun with smoothbore any time soon?
Don't think so. Ammunition has been developed for 120mm rifled. This new Canon launched missile and one new APFSD round. Even the next 118 new ones on order will use the same rifled gun.

Let's see if they use a rifled gun on upcoming prototype of light tank too.
 

