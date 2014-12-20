What's new

Clear footage of Chinese army v Indian army clash (no deaths)

Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,613
7
8,046
Country
United States
Location
United States
waz said:
Some clear footage of Chinese troops and Indian troops engaging.

Click to expand...
At around the 2:10 mark, the Indians begin to break formation and rout, with quite a few troops falling into the river while retreating :enjoy: . Now we can see why the Indians failed miserably at Galwan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Clear footage of Terrorists at Gallows Social & Current Events 0
I Featured Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China Indian Defence Forum 96
F-22Raptor Featured Six B-52 Strategic Bombers Fly Alongside Norwegian Fighters In Clear Signal To Russia Air Warfare 16
The Ronin Ecnec clears Tk 846 crore road project to boost trade with India Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
B Half of goods clearing agents involved in duty dodging Bangladesh Defence Forum 6
TheDarkKnight FATF update - Senate clears changes to ATA, UNSC laws Strategic & Foreign Affairs 1
mohammad45 Daniel Lewis Lee executed after Supreme Court clears the way for first federal execution in 17 years Americas 4
BHarwana Japan cleared to buy 105 Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters for $23bn Air Warfare 27
Ivan Indonesia Cleared for Purchase of Eight MV-22s Air Warfare 0
Zarvan Pentagon clears possible sale of Strykers to Argentina Land Warfare 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top