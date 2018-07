This kind of BM-21 Grad is not in SAA inventory. It's got a kind of non Russian eastern European truck chassis. Which means Israel bought it from eastern Europe and armed ISIS to fight SAR. Shame. Illegal. Treason to humanity. SAR can sue Israel at the Hague for arming a UN designated terrorist group against a UN member state.And we know Israel is the culprit because this ISIS pocket shares border with Israel at the Golan, so the only way this BM-21 got here is Israel shipped it from eastern Europe to Israel and delivered it to this pocket.