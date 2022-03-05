What's new

Cleanliness in Pakistan, as well as its future development - a thread for discussion

PakistaniJunior

PakistaniJunior

FULL MEMBER
Oct 11, 2016
257
2
819
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Good morning to the members of this forum, i have been inactive for a very long time on this forum however upon stumbling on a recent thread on here, i feel like certain questions should be applied onto Pakistanis as well.

Cleanliness is a major issue in Pakistan as well, what do you think the reason for that is? Despite being muslims, our attitude towards our environment is not very good.

Some reasons i can think of include Overpopulation in confined regions (big cities with uncontrolled development like Lahore, Karachi, Multan) etc while poor development in rural regions, which means people do not have good waste disposal facilities.

Personally, i think the current big cities with large population density are a lost cause due to the sheer uncontrolled development and the refusal of people to comply to bettering the city conditions.
There is also a huge population Burden on the Punjab provice , which is something i feel should be evenly distributed across the country to solve the problem. I think (and hope) the goverment should try to develop planned cities in the Balochistan province, with strict control on uncontrolled development. This way, i think our cities would look cleaner.


All of this are my scattered thoughts, but i personally think if we are able to do something about our population (their numbers and mentality), most of Pakistan's problems would be solved.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
8,011
1
12,363
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Clean streets are as important as medicine. Should borrow $2 billion and develop waste management aggressively. It would create a lot of jobs too. Should be setting be incineration plants, bin collection, recycling.

We hear no news on this topic so I'm assuming nothing has been done. All I can remember was a Turkish company doing something in Lahore. I don't know why you would need the help of someone else to wipe your own a*s, do this yourselves. Lease the trucks, build the facilities, get people trained and make it happen on a large scale.

The initial clean up alone would cost $1 billion. Its worth the money. More important than a road.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

313ghazi
ADB Approves $385 Million Flagship Urban Development Project in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
202
313ghazi
313ghazi
ghazi52
Technology in development
Replies
0
Views
322
ghazi52
ghazi52
Zarvan
PM VOWS TO DEVELOP BALOCHISTAN’S COASTAL AREAS FOR TOURISM
2
Replies
16
Views
729
Neurath
Neurath
Homo Sapiens
Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?
2
Replies
18
Views
654
JohnWick
JohnWick
D
India has a long coastline. Why doesn't it have famous beaches?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
lonelyman
lonelyman

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom