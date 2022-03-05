Cleanliness in Pakistan, as well as its future development - a thread for discussion

Good morning to the members of this forum, i have been inactive for a very long time on this forum however upon stumbling on a recent thread on here, i feel like certain questions should be applied onto Pakistanis as well.



Cleanliness is a major issue in Pakistan as well, what do you think the reason for that is? Despite being muslims, our attitude towards our environment is not very good.



Some reasons i can think of include Overpopulation in confined regions (big cities with uncontrolled development like Lahore, Karachi, Multan) etc while poor development in rural regions, which means people do not have good waste disposal facilities.



Personally, i think the current big cities with large population density are a lost cause due to the sheer uncontrolled development and the refusal of people to comply to bettering the city conditions.

There is also a huge population Burden on the Punjab provice , which is something i feel should be evenly distributed across the country to solve the problem. I think (and hope) the goverment should try to develop planned cities in the Balochistan province, with strict control on uncontrolled development. This way, i think our cities would look cleaner.





All of this are my scattered thoughts, but i personally think if we are able to do something about our population (their numbers and mentality), most of Pakistan's problems would be solved.