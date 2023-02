Cleaning Pakistan : where to start from?

Here is my blueprint for "cleaning up Pakistan" over the next 5-10 years. I believe there are 3 fundamental areas Pakistan needs to work on.



A) Corruption: The two constituents to focus on (as a starting point) are a) the military and b) the politicians. Pakistan should implement the following rules:

1. Ban dual citizenship for all citizens (including military men and politicians). Ones who currently have passports of countries other than Pakistan should be made to permanently give them up. In addition, no military personnel should be allowed to renounce their pakistani citizenship post retirement to take up another citizenship.

2. All military personnel above the rank of Major in Army (and equivalent ranks in other services) should be forced to disclose their assets (including their spouses and minor offspring) in Pakistan and abroad upon attainment of the rank of Major or equivalent. At each promotion henceforth, they should be made to re-declare their assets, thus creating a record and audit trail for increase in assets at each promotional level, until retirement. Further, they should be required to declare their assets 2 years post retirement from the military.

3. Ban the military from engaging in any activity that's not fundamentally related to defending the country. Activities such as operating farms, and other such should be forbidden.

4. Put an end to incentives and perks available to military personnel that are not the norm in other democratic/ non-dictatorship countries e.g. UK, USA, India, Japan and other similar. e.g. entitlements to plots of land etc. Similarly, there should be no "quota" of executive positions in corporations (state-run or private) that should be reserved for retired military leaders e.g assignment of CEO of PIA coming from an air force or army senior officer.



B) Education: Defocus on Islam and Islamiyat. Ban madarsas. Focus on a strictly modern/western education system. Even sticking to the chinese system will be a major step-up. Focus on science, mathematics, civics, geography, arts, economics. Defocus history (since the current history taught is controversial and gets mixed up with Islamiyat - so just leave it alone for now. Instead of trying to correct it, simply defocus majorly for the next 10 years in overall curriculum mix). Subtle point: adopting a western educational system will forcibly lead to education being imparted in english, rather than Urdu, which is great! Urdu can always be taught as an additional class. (btw, de-emphasizing Islam will also mean subtle things such as de-focusing on Palestine, Kashmir, and similar Islam-linked issues)



C) Pakistan needs to learn to live within its means: For many decades, Pakistan has been focused on the wrong priorities. Drawn by glitter and glamor and foreign brands and wanting to <look> rich and beautiful (clothes, makeup etc). It's time Pakistan decided that they will ban foreign products for the next 30 years. The products to be banned should start with all packaged/manufactured ready-to-consume goods. E.g. cars, drinks, foods, common medicine and drugs, electronics, automobiles etc. Initially, this will mean giving up on the bulk of the "luxuries" that Pakistanis have been used to. In some cases, you will start seeing local alternatives start to come up and they wont be as good as what was imported from outside, but it's a price Pakistanis need to pay. The outcome will be that Pakistan will be forced to start manufacturing a lot of these things within Pakistan. Initially, it will be painful, bad quality etc. But it will create a lot of jobs. And over the next 25-30 years, Pakistanis will iteratively build up more skills and these products will start becoming better. E.g. Pakistan will be forced to maybe only have a basic Pakistani car available in the market with no access to the Toyotas and Hondas etc. That's a bitter pill that the current generation will have to swallow. Allow imports of cars from outside, but impose a super-heavy tax e.g. 500% tax. So if someone REALLY wants to get a better car, they are allowed to import it, but at a heavy premium.