Rwanda is making leaps and bounds and quickly setting a new standard of development for other African countries to follow. Its capital city, Kigali, is considered the cleanest city in Africa, with orderly roads and many green spaces. It is amazing they accomplished this in just two decades and after a huge genocide. Their leader, Paul Kagame, is probably the most intelligent and disciplined African leader today. And it seems they are just getting started, they have a lot of big infrastructure plans from a new airport, to a metro line, and many other development projects. Their aim is to turn Rwanda into the Singapore of Africa. I can definitely see Rwanda becoming a huge financial and tech hub for the continent, drawing talent from all over Africa, as it develops a safe and prosperous environment with African characteristics that are superior to the other countries in the region.





 
