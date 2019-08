One clean Karachi campaign will have short term effect.



-Garbage and filth will accumulate again when the campaign is done with and within a period of weeks.



-Need a long term planned action to dispose of garbage on a daily weekly basis like done in Islamabad or parts of Lahore, being done in some areas of Karachi as well.



-Landfills need to be increased and constructed with new techniques followed in big cities.



-Karachi need the resources and money the size of smaller countries, currently what Karachi gets is too meager and insignificant even though contributing the highest in federal taxes. Blame this on 18th amendment, NFC award...people's party, which is least concerned about Karachi problems, gets the largest chunk though...



- Local jobs for local people, on merit and not on quotas.



Many things more...

Click to expand...