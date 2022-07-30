Classified Report Reveals Full Extent of Frontex: How EU covered up and helped to finance illegal pushbacks of asylum-seekers in Greece

It is illegal under international law to push-back asylum-seekers in waters. The main irregular migration routes across the Mediterranean are on Africa, but the transformation of these illegal push-backs into a systematic state policy is unique to Greece.These are not isolated events. It's a systematic policy that has been going on for years, and it continues to ignore all warnings. These types of incidents happen every week without interruption, and it shows that FRONTEX is part of this corruption, as can be seen in the above report.Moments when 2 refugee boats and irregular migrants were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek P-930 coast guard boat on 29 July 2022. The situation was immediately reported to the Coast Guard Command and the irregular migrants were rescued by the Coast Guard.It was determined by the UAV of our Naval Forces that the rubber boat with irregular migrants was brought from the direction of Rhodes Island on July 24, 2022 and pushed into Turkish territorial waters south of Bozburun/Marmaris by the Greek Coast Guard Boat. The situation was immediately reported to the Coast Guard Command and the irregular migrants were rescued by the Coast Guard.In the north of Sarnıç Cape in the Aegean Sea, it was determined by the UAV of our Naval Forces that irregular migrants transferred to 2 life rafts by Greek coast guard boats on 18 July were pushed into Turkish territorial waters. The situation was immediately reported to the Coast Guard Command and the irregular migrants were rescued by the Coast Guard.Not one, not twice... Every fking week. Every fkin week!The biggest stupidity of the Turkish state is to keep the readmission agreement, and keep about half of the coast guard fleet in the Aegean. And the biggest fooling about Greece is not to leave the stupid memorandum signed just so that Greek tourism will not be harmed.