Thank you, gattaca is one of my favourite films, that and equilibrium. If you like the strings conducted by te late sir. Michael nyman, you will live L.Shankar: he is the genius behind the beach violin duet in the movie "queen of the damed". Here he is playing double violin solo:As you may have guessed by now, I have a fascination with the violin and just about any other string instrument. I love the nasal, soulful music they produce.