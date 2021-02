'They don't make 'em like this anymore'



Thank you for posting this great historical assett. It has a very Cold War-esque feel to it, a lot like the British or US documentaries from the 1950s and 60s.



The documentaries made today have more jingoistic vibes to them rather than any substance - just endless series of special effects, flying sequences and songs (that are a bit cheesy).



But I guess this is a reflection of the more publicity driven nature of all media productions today. Back in the day likes, shares, comments, Twitter trends and TRPs didn't matter much.