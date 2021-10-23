קלאסיק השיקה את גרסת הבטא של פלטפורמת התוכנה הקוונטית - Techtime - חדשות אלקטרוניקה והייטק החברה פיתחה פלטפורמה המאפשרת לכתוב אלגוריתמים קוונטיים ברמה פונקציונלית. "התוכנה שלנו מתרגמת את האלגוריתם לרמת המעגל הקוונטי"

Classic has launched the beta version of the quantum software platform October 20, 2021 The company has developed a platform that allows quantum algorithms to be written at a functional level. "Our software translates the algorithm to the level of the quantum circuit" Classiq recently launched the beta version of the platform it developed, which allows, for the first time in the industry, to write functional algorithms for application on a quantum computer, Techtime has learned. The company made the platform available to a number of first customers, including a telecom company, an airline, a financial company, a consulting company and academic bodies. The company plans to expand in the coming months access to the beta version to several dozen customers. Meanwhile, Classic has announced that it has applied to the U.S. Patent Office for approval of 9 patents in the field of quantum computing software. The applications concern patents in the field of writing, compilation, error correction and optimization of applied algorithms for quantum computer. Classic Company was founded in May 2020 by CEO Nir Minervi, VP of R&D Amir Naveh and Chief Technologist Yehuda Naveh. Its development team currently numbers about 25 people. In recent years, there has been a breakthrough in quantum computing, and many technology giants are building powerful quantum computers that are capable, at the level of hardware, of performing significant tasks. Last year, IBM, one of the pioneers in the field, launched a quantum computer with 65 qubits, and set a goal to develop a quantum processor with 1,000 qubits as early as 2023. Write the first stack layer of the quantum software However, the realization of the capabilities of the quantum computer also depends on the level of software. In the world of classical bits-based computing, development tools are very sophisticated and make it possible to write complex applications at a very high level of abstraction. It is the product of many years of development and building layer upon layer. This is what it's called, the Stack. A quantum computer is based on qubits, so the whole stack has to be rebuilt. In fact, today the programmer is required to write the quantum algorithm at the level of logical gates. This may be possible for simple applications and a few qubits, but the more complex the application and the greater the number of qubits used, the task becomes almost impossible, due to the astronomical number of quantum circuit arrangements. Classic has set itself the goal of writing the first stack layer in the field of quantum computing, and is one of the first start-ups to develop solutions that will make it possible to write applications for quantum computers. One of the company's founders and the head of the algorithm team, Amir Naveh, explained to Techtime that the company's platform simplifies the way algorithms are written for a quantum computer. "Practically, it is not possible to write quantum algorithms at the level of logical gates, certainly as the number of qubits increases. Our platform allows to write these algorithms at a functional level. The user is required to describe the functional logic of the algorithm, and our software translates it to the most quantum circuit level In terms of resource utilization and memory management. " From cracking molecules to writing financial options The quantum computer does not replace the classic computer, but is designed to solve a certain type of problem that a normal computer, no matter how powerful, can solve. These are mainly problems that require the calculation of an astronomical number of combinations and scenarios, such as performing simulations of the behavior of molecules in drug development, or rapid pricing of financial options that depend on the correlation between a large number of other financial assets. Problems of this kind are sometimes impossible to solve in a reasonable amount of time, even by the most powerful supercomputers, but they are simple to solve in a quantum computer, by virtue of its ability to calculate multiple possibilities simultaneously. Naveh: "The main uses of the quantum computer are in the worlds of finance, chemistry and optimization. Almost every field of activity has problems related to optimization. Our customers try to understand, using our platform, how a quantum computer can contribute to solving the problems relevant to their activities."