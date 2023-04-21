class culture of pakistan army

Imran Khan
مجھے تو اقبال کی شاعری یاد آ گئی
اپنے من میں ڈوب کر پا جا سراغ زندگی
تو اگر میرا نہیں بنتا نہ بن ، اپنا تو بن
SO anyone below the rank of Major General is Schedule caste of Pakistan Army .... ????
Na zu Billah, So even where in Religion It promotes equally to pray in one Saff, The SO called Holy cows of 22 grade officers would still keep the inequality, Truluy Colonial mindset that reeks of sheer Classism
Someone named Pirzada is going to preach about equality lol
اب مان بھی لو فوجیت بھائی کہ اس کام کے دفاع کے لیے تمہارے پاس کچھ نہیں ہے ۔
And below brigs is bloody civilians, they should put on there "dogs and bloody civilians not allowed" just so we know our place.
