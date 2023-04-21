What's new

class culture of pakistan army

salarsikander

salarsikander

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 12, 2013
8,551
3
8,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649302034711994368

مجھے تو اقبال کی شاعری یاد آ گئی


اپنے من میں ڈوب کر پا جا سراغ زندگی
تو اگر میرا نہیں بنتا نہ بن ، اپنا تو بن
Click to expand...
Na zu Billah, So even where in Religion It promotes equally to pray in one Saff, The SO called Holy cows of 22 grade officers would still keep the inequality, Truluy Colonial mindset that reeks of sheer Classism
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,897
-1
7,251
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Tamerlane

Tamerlane

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2012
564
1
1,478
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
HRK said:
SO anyone below the rank of Major General is Schedule caste of Pakistan Army .... ????
Click to expand...

The generals are the Brahmins. Brigadier and below are the Kshatriyas and the people of Pakistan are untouchable Dalits. The only way they can be touched is with dandas.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

villageidiot
What happened to Azhar Mashwani in captivity.
Replies
1
Views
169
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
HAIDER
Exchange of heated tweets between Rauf Klasra & Arshad Sharif's wife Javeria
Replies
1
Views
192
Smoke
Smoke
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
وڈیوز کا دھندہ، قوم کی بیٹیاں، ایک کرب ناک حقیقت
Replies
2
Views
286
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
General Bajwas Latest Revelations Part 1
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
villageidiot
Nothing describe current state of affairs better
Replies
2
Views
317
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom