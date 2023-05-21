Clashes with terrorist outfit leaves 5 martyrs in Iran and pakistan border

Mehdipersian
سراوان (آی.پی) - 5 مرزبان سراوان در درگیری با گروه تروریستی به شهادت رسیدند.ایران پرس / خبر ایران: 5 نفر از مرزبانان شهرستان سراوان استان سیستان و بلوچستان ایران در درگیری با گروهک تروریستی به شهادت رسیدند.
گفته می شود وضعیت سلامتی 2 مرزبان دیگر وخیم گزارش شده است
Clashes with terrorist outfit leaves 5 martyrs in southeastern Iran
Saravan (IP) - 5 Saravan border guards were martyred in clashes with a terrorist outfit.
Iran Press/ Iran news: 5 border guards of Saravan county of Sistan and Baluchistan province of Iran were martyred in clashes with a terrorist outfit.
It is said that the health condition of 2 other border guards is reported as critical and deteriorating
Last edited: