Clashes Erupt Over Biryani Feast During Lunar Eclipse in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Berhampur; Case Filed | Upper caste Hindus VS OBC/SC/ST Rationalists

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
Clashes were reported between rationalists and ritualists in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Berhampur districts over a biryani feast on lunar eclipse day. Bajrang Dal activists and ritualists scuffle at Lohia Academy in Bhubaneswar. Similar tension was witnessed in Berhampur as the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

As per reports, the members of the rationalist group had organised a biryani feast at the academy. When the ritualists and some members of an organisation reached there and opposed the feast during the eclipse, the situation turned violent as the ritualists attacked the rationalists. They also reportedly threw cow dung and pelted stones at them. Sloganeering also reportedly took place during the brawl with one side raising Jai Shri Ram slogans and the other side retaliating with their slogans.

Later, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Similarly, a chicken feast was also arranged at Dharma Vihar of Khandagir in Bhubaneswar. Police detained some protesters in this incident.


Himanshu Hota said, “It is anti-ritual and against our culture. It is spreading negative messages in society. So, we will oppose the feast in the public place."

On the other hand, Bajrang Dal and other organisations strongly protested the biryani feast in Berhampur. A group of Brahman Samaj members took out a march in front of the food stalls where the biryani feast was being organised. A violent clash also erupted later as both sides engaged in scuffle. Police reportedly resorted to mild lathi-charge to control the situation and prevent any major flare up. Rationalist group has filed a case in Badabazar Police station of Berhampur.

Biranchi Narayan Rout said, “Eating food during lunar eclipse has no negative impact and the protest is baseless. It is their own choice to eat vegetarian or non-vegetarian during the lunar eclipse. No one can refrain us and be forced to accept their thoughts and beliefs."

Earlier, during the solar eclipse also, the rationalists had arranged a non-veg biryani feast in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur which had kicked up the row.

(with inputs from Soubhagya Ranjan Mishra, Sumant Sundaray, Mahesh Nanda, Ajesh Mallick, Dipak Samal and Kailash Behera)
https://www.news18.com/news/india/c...bhubaneswar-berhampur-case-filed-6338365.html


To understand why Upper caste society escpecially Brahmans hate Lohia anti-caste ideology

The ideas of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia have been the driving force for Dalit and lower-caste movements, respectively. It is strange that despite they being contemporaries and with similar agendas of fighting the caste system there has hardly been any attempts to find intersections in their thinking

https://www.forwardpress.in/2017/07/locating-caste-in-the-philosophies-of-ambedkar-and-lohia/

Lohia Line on Destruction of the Caste System Text only

Dr Rammanohar Lohia was the theorist of seven revolutions in the context of creating a new world order on the basis of socialism. The programme of seven revolutions included confrontation with discrimination and deprivations based upon caste, class, race, gender and nationality. He wanted to give a new direction to the movement for socialism by giving equal emphasis to the struggles against sexism, class and caste-based exploitations.
https://mainstreamweekly.net/article1242.html
 
What's this rationalists and ritualists rubbish?

Basically,
Ritualists = Extremists
rationalist = non extremists

Indians playing with words again, rather then use proper terms to describe the situation, they try to soften and hide the extremism that exists in India. Pitiful.
 
What was the ultimate fate of "Biryaani"? :lol:
 
langda khan

Ritualist is left speak for conservative traditionalists. Hindu.

Rationalists for all those who abuse and denigrate religious traditions and beliefs and parampara. Also Hindu. The OP belongs to this group.

Muslims do not dare enter this pit. But try and make their bed with the latter in the open domain. While being strongly disliked by both, one overtly and the other in private beyond the public gaze.
 
Drizzt

Those words are from News18, its on Payroll of RSS BJP. BJP buys government advertisements from private channels,
 
It's word play, pure and simple, you're doing the same thing, grow up.

If other communities are described by such simple, often misleading terms then it should also apply to everyone else, including Hindus.

Learn to life an honest life and you shall have a peaceful nation.
 
langda khan

We prefer not to have a peaceful nation on the template of yours. Hopefully you will not grudge us for that idiosyncrasy.

I have been following your peaceful nation for some time now. I in fact joined up here to do exactly that with Pakistanis. I welcome anything you have to say. But I cannot assure you that it will change my mind. Only that my mind is open and receptive to what you have to say. As I hope yours is in return.
 
I do understand, but it is part of a wider umbrella where word play is thought through and expressed in an organised manner, so that those who are unaware also come across such soft terms and start using it, softening the situation. It is simply ridiculous.

Hindutva is nothing but Hindu extremism, pure and simple.
Personally, I find lot of beauty in the Hinduism, but it doesn't mean you don't call out the Bullsh.t

Oh you wish you had a peaceful nation on the template of ours.
You have nothing but a nation full of hate mongers.

If you want to objectively compare India and Pakistan, please let's start, but if you want to repeat Indian fantasies based on lies, then please continue, you cannot be helped.
 
Drizzt

Briyani got wasted. Bajrang Dal members also threw cow dung at the people eating Biriyani. :cray:

>>>OBC SCST Lohiates
“We believe in science. We don’t believe in superstitions. Those who are opposing us cannot prove anything through science, so they have come here to attack us,”

>>>Ganjam Zilla Brahman Purohit Samiti
“Their actions go against the basic tenets of Sanatan Dharma. The very food consumed by those people during the eclipse might be the bane of their lives. People who devise new theories, violating the basic principles, do harm to their own lives and the society at large,”
 

