Mobilizations by unions was a total failure and number of protesting people was far less than a year ago against the El Khomri law,which was even less than what Macron is planning.



In fact,many were not even protesting against the laws itself,but against the method Macron will impose the laws,by 'ordonnances',which would allow him to bypass parliamentary debates and quickly implement the labour reforms. I don't know why they seem surprised as he announced his intentions just before the presidential and legislative elections. Talks and negociations were held through the summer with the unions. Several influent unions have not decided to participate in the protests.



-

The protesters were peaceful,however as always antifa scums who's main objective is to fight with Police have hijacked the demonstration. The difference with last year's protests under the socialists is that the Police did not have tied hands and were allowed to use offensive means and tactics supported by water cannons deployed all over the capital,which is a very rare thing.... The entire presence limited the damages and no officer was injured.

Click to expand...