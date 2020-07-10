Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Clash of Civilizations - Antidote - Embrace
Thread starter
mr.green
Start date
Today at 9:08 AM
mr.green
FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
114
2
93
Country
Location
Today at 9:08 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
Lone wolf: The West should bide its time, friendless China is in trouble
Nilgiri
Jul 10, 2020
14
15
16
17
18
19
Replies
283
Views
13K
Jul 16, 2020
Nilgiri
Power Plays in the Indian Ocean
MBI Munshi
Feb 26, 2009
Replies
4
Views
4K
Feb 27, 2009
indiatech
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
3Q Chinese cities GDP, Beijing posing to overtake Shanghai within a year, both Beijing and Shanghai's GDP approaching Taiwan
Latest: Song Hong
4 minutes ago
China & Far East
India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
Latest: Sudarshan
4 minutes ago
Members Club
The Royal Moroccan Army is a quantum leap in armaments
Latest: The SC
4 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
F
Manohar Lal Khattar on Gurgaon dispute: ‘Offering namaz in open will not be tolerated’
Latest: FreeFromFear
8 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Naftali Bennett first Israeli PM to visit UAE
Latest: The SC
9 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
"ISI is My Enemy"- Shahabuddin Liwal, a member of the Taliban ministry's cultural commission .
Latest: Imran Khan
14 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: FuturePAF
33 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: MastanKhan
51 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: SQ8
58 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Jf-17 block 3
Today at 9:17 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
US bill drops negative references to Pakistan
Latest: Imran Khan
13 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
New local government system of Punjab
Latest: mr.green
38 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Karnal ki Biwi US Version
Latest: Clutch
57 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistan gets divided when people abrogate Constitution: Justice Isa
Latest: Clutch
Today at 9:09 AM
Insaf - Justice
Huge protests in gwadar, pakistan
Latest: Clutch
Today at 9:03 AM
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
Su-75 checkmate!
Latest: The SC
36 minutes ago
Air Warfare
The US now has over 4,000 stealth cruise missiles in its inventory and rapidly growing
Latest: Goritoes
Today at 9:14 AM
Air Warfare
O
British F-35 fighter jet crashes while flying off aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
Latest: Oldman1
Today at 8:28 AM
Air Warfare
O
Rust covers US Navy’s new stealthy super destroyer (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Latest: Oldman1
Today at 8:09 AM
Naval Warfare
O
DF-21D: The Aircraft Carrier Killer Missile That Makes Navy Admirals Freak Out
Latest: Oldman1
Today at 8:05 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
The Royal Moroccan Army is a quantum leap in armaments
Latest: The SC
4 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Jordanian Armed Forces JAF
Latest: The SC
22 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Israeli imaginary nuclear weapons
Latest: Goritoes
58 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
O
UAE and France sign deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets
Latest: Oldman1
Today at 8:23 AM
Arab Defence Forum
O
Iranian Navy | News and Discussions
Latest: Oldman1
Today at 8:15 AM
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom