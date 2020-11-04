Clash between Pak Army and locals in Ferozwala Sheikhupura (not verified)

TNT said: If true, these uniformed thugs need to be made example. Its the age of information and nothing can be kept hidden. There was a fight between army and police in Peshawar too, all these cause harm to armed forces. These generals need to be reminded they are not rulers but protectors. Click to expand...

Some people were apparently excavating sand from Army controlled area. Upon arrival they were told to move out but they became aggressive. Ariel shots were fired and one guy caught the bullet in all the frenzy. Apparently he got only grazed and didnt get any significant injury but the people in area made it seem like they killed someone.I think this whole thing was staged otherwise everyone knows they have to stay away from Army controlled area. The way they were filming their vehicle seemed like work of professional Patwaris. I think in coming days we might see these type of videos and incidents will increase courtesy of Patwariyon ki nani.They were illegally excavating sand in army controlled area. Scumbags like these destroyed entire riverbanks for their profits.