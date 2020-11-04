Clash between Pak Army and locals in Ferozwala Sheikhupura (not verified)

truthfollower
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 8, 2019
- 926
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Is this incident real?
only saw this video on youtube, no other source available.
clash between Pakistan Army and locals in Ferozwala, Sheikhupura. Today, three personels of Pak Army went to the sand mining area in Ferozwala, Sheikhupura and tried to extort the workers. The locals refused to pay money, the clash between Pak Army and locals erupted and a Pakistan Army personnel opened fire on a labourer. The injured is shifted to the nearest hospital
I have seen an army vehicle where number plate was covered. Is it allowed to cover number plate of army jeep or vehicle?
only saw this video on youtube, no other source available.
clash between Pakistan Army and locals in Ferozwala, Sheikhupura. Today, three personels of Pak Army went to the sand mining area in Ferozwala, Sheikhupura and tried to extort the workers. The locals refused to pay money, the clash between Pak Army and locals erupted and a Pakistan Army personnel opened fire on a labourer. The injured is shifted to the nearest hospital
I have seen an army vehicle where number plate was covered. Is it allowed to cover number plate of army jeep or vehicle?