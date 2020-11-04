What's new

Clash between Pak Army and locals in Ferozwala Sheikhupura (not verified)

truthfollower

truthfollower

Is this incident real?
only saw this video on youtube, no other source available.
clash between Pakistan Army and locals in Ferozwala, Sheikhupura. Today, three personels of Pak Army went to the sand mining area in Ferozwala, Sheikhupura and tried to extort the workers. The locals refused to pay money, the clash between Pak Army and locals erupted and a Pakistan Army personnel opened fire on a labourer. The injured is shifted to the nearest hospital

I have seen an army vehicle where number plate was covered. Is it allowed to cover number plate of army jeep or vehicle?
 
TNT

TNT

If true, these uniformed thugs need to be made example. Its the age of information and nothing can be kept hidden. There was a fight between army and police in Peshawar too, all these cause harm to armed forces. These generals need to be reminded they are not rulers but protectors.
 
Pandora

Pandora

Some people were apparently excavating sand from Army controlled area. Upon arrival they were told to move out but they became aggressive. Ariel shots were fired and one guy caught the bullet in all the frenzy. Apparently he got only grazed and didnt get any significant injury but the people in area made it seem like they killed someone.

I think this whole thing was staged otherwise everyone knows they have to stay away from Army controlled area. The way they were filming their vehicle seemed like work of professional Patwaris. I think in coming days we might see these type of videos and incidents will increase courtesy of Patwariyon ki nani.
TNT said:
If true, these uniformed thugs need to be made example. Its the age of information and nothing can be kept hidden. There was a fight between army and police in Peshawar too, all these cause harm to armed forces. These generals need to be reminded they are not rulers but protectors.
They were illegally excavating sand in army controlled area. Scumbags like these destroyed entire riverbanks for their profits.
 
Salza

Salza

TNT said:
If true, these uniformed thugs need to be made example. Its the age of information and nothing can be kept hidden. There was a fight between army and police in Peshawar too, all these cause harm to armed forces. These generals need to be reminded they are not rulers but protectors.
First learn to listen complete side of the story. No one is allowed to dig earth around any militarily base. This is clearly a security issue in a country where terrorist attacks has happened at militarily installations. Locals just don't understand what Restricted area is.
 
