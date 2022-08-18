Clarification required

Gen Bajwa being invited as the chief gues at Sandhurst is indeed a unique occasion;



Talk of the town is about Gen Bajwa's upcoming possible visit to the US, much unlike Gen Shareef who went first and then insisted on meeting Obama.



I want to know, if anyone has any clarification, or material shedding light, to what end did Sandhurst invite Gen Bajwa.



It is confusing, because Gen Bajwa has gone beyond his official duty tenure, and is on extension,

so there must be some accouncement, some achievement that Sandhurst must have mentioned in recognition of which they invited Gen Bajwa.



Lastly, building upon the neutral narrative and all; if the latest rumors have any substance, then in what gear would Gen Bajwa represent Pakistan in USA ?



Please post credible information, and don't flame the thread.