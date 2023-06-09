Claims of alien sightings in Las Vegas area

Knapp reported on the story of Bob Lazar
, who claimed to have worked on extraterrestrial UFOs at the secretive Area 51
. According to Knapp, his discovery of evidence corroborating some of Lazar's claims made his stories on Lazar be taken more seriously than typical UFO fare. In 1990, Knapp's stories on Lazar earned an "Individual Achievement by a Journalist" award from the United Press International
.[5][failed verification
] However, to Knapp's "eternal shame," he also during this era publicized the claims of conspiracy theorist Bill Cooper
, whom Knapp came to regard as far less credible than Lazar.[7]