Claiming to be Goddess, Mother Axes 24-Year-Old Son to Death in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

Claiming to be Goddess, Mother Axes 24-Year-Old Son to Death in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna

The incident triggered panic in the area, following which the police were deployed in the village.

Published: October 22, 2020 2:53 PM IST

By PTIEmail



Claiming to be Goddess, Mother Axes 24-Year-Old Son to Death in Madhya Pradesh's Panna


Panna: In a suspected case of human sacrifice, a woman allegedly axed her 24-year-old son to death, claiming that she felt like a goddess, at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Thursday, police said. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Diwali Bonus Announced, Govt Employees to Get Salary Hike | Details Here
The incident took place at Kohni village at around 4.30 am, when Suniabai Lodhi attacked her son Dwarka with an axe, said Arun Soni, in-charge of Panna Kotwali police station. Also Read - Kamal Nath Accuses BJP of Horse Trading MLAs In Madhya Pradesh


The accused, who is in her 50s, claimed that she felt like a goddess at times and on Wednesday night, she felt the same way and attacked her son with an axe, the official said. The police have arrested the woman and seized the weapon used in the attack, he said, adding that further probe is underway. Also Read - Here’s All You Need To Know While Travelling To Madhya Pradesh During COVID-19 Pandemic
Meanwhile, Ram Bhagat, a resident of the village, told reporters, “At the time of the incident, Lodhi’s husband was asleep in the house and after committing the act, she informed him that she had sacrificed her son.”


The incident triggered panic in the area, following which the police were deployed in the village.

www.india.com

Claiming to be Goddess, Mother Axes 24-Year-Old Son to Death in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

The incident triggered panic in the area, following which the police were deployed in the village.
www.india.com
 
Daghalodi said:
What the hell is going on
Click to expand...
Indians being Indians, check this new Indian cure for corona virus......after Gobar and Mutra failed.

Mamluk said:
Isn't this what they worship? How can it be insult..
Click to expand...
I understand what you are saying,
But, because its posted by a Muslim, Bhartis can always doubt the intentions. Just saying...


Personally I have no issues, you did not alter the pic or post any objectionable comments,
 
