Ask from drunk guys like Hasan nisar or harroon rasheed, or chairman of Islamic council tahir ashrafi, you will find easy way to get it. You just can't force anybody, if they want to get it they will find way.Alcohol was not banned until 1958 , when dictatorship was about to start.Daru is not big Sin than corruption , extremism, terrorism, Religious bigotry, Sectarianism, bacha baazi in the nutshell of madrassa , throwing acid on face of woman, human rights violations etc.We have no problem if they consume Alcohal. We are only concerned about corruption , and issues which harm our country. Daru , Alcohal is not issue .Regards