every newborn

owes a heavy loan

failed policies of the previous governments.

“We are hearing a crucial case regarding public welfare but the SBP governor and secretary finance are not even bothered.”

“The number of foreign assets and bank accounts every Pakistani owns must be in the file.”

requested for all the small prints of loans taken by the finance ministry in the final 10 years

“They take loans and leave the children, who are not even born yet, to bear the brunt.”

last two governments

“Just look at the state of health, education and provision of drinking water.”

Pasha remained silence.

no one had the right to make a child indebted even before his/her birth.

Rs22,000 more than the per head level when the dissolved PML-N government took over in 2013.

details of foreign loans borrowed by the finance ministers during the last 10 years and the foreign visits they made.

trillions of dollars of Pakistanis lying in Swiss accounts.