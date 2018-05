Advocate Ali Azim Afridi had filed a constitutional petition against the appointment, and the respondents in the petition are Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and secretaries of from the government of Pakistan. Later, SC registrar office returned the petition by raising objections to it

The applicant requested the CJP that since he was a member of JCP in 2016 when the IHC judge was appointed, therefore, he should not hear his plea. However, the CJP rejected his plea.

It is also contended that the appointment of respondent No 1 is in violation of Article 193 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which allows equal opportunity for the advocates and district judges.

“The issue at hand is of public importance as it involves questions with regard to adequate representation of the people hailing from Fata; taken for granted by respondent No 2 Judicial Commission of Pakistan by introducing respondent No 1 at Islamabad High Court in violation of the constitution and law.”