CJP orders construction of church Online 5:33 PM | August 25, 2018 Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered to start construction work of church in the month of October at Kamonki. The CJP gave these orders while presiding over a bench of Supreme Court (SC) during the hearing of suo motu notice on non-construction of church in Kamonki despite the availability of funds. Upon the court's orders, MPA for minorities Tariq Masih Gil appeared before the court and told the court that he got funds sanctioned for construction of church as the provincial minister. The construction work could not begin due to the general election and the construction will be started following the release of funds. The court directed the Punjab additional advocate general to release the allocated funds for the construction of the church so that construction work could begin by the month of October. Earlier, CJP had taken suo motu notice on the application of a citizen that Tariq Gill has not initiated construction work of the church despite having the required funds.