  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

CJP orders construction of church

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by The Eagle, Aug 25, 2018 at 5:43 PM.

    The Eagle

    The Eagle MODERATOR

    [​IMG]

    Online

    5:33 PM | August 25, 2018


    Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered to start construction work of church in the month of October at Kamonki.

    READ MORE: Sheikh Rasheed to invite private sector for Railways betterment
    The CJP gave these orders while presiding over a bench of Supreme Court (SC) during the hearing of suo motu notice on non-construction of church in Kamonki despite the availability of funds.

    Upon the court’s orders, MPA for minorities Tariq Masih Gil appeared before the court and told the court that he got funds sanctioned for construction of church as the provincial minister. The construction work could not begin due to the general election and the construction will be started following the release of funds.

    The court directed the Punjab additional advocate general to release the allocated funds for the construction of the church so that construction work could begin by the month of October.

    Earlier, CJP had taken suo motu notice on the application of a citizen that Tariq Gill has not initiated construction work of the church despite having the required funds.
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Wow what a contrast and will this biased western media ever publish this story that the CJP of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is ordering to build the church funded by the taxpayer's money while the the so called west is busy placing different types of bans and restrictions on Muslims and making it impossible to build massajid (mosques) and even banning headscarf.

    @Hamartia Antidote @Vergennes @KAL-EL @Mugwop
    @HRK
     
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Shouldnt the Title be cjp orders to resume the construction?
     
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    Govt. should not fund construction of any religious building, irrespective of religion /sect.
    Same time govt. should audit the source of funds being used on construction of religious buildings, movements, parades, advertisements.
    Religious gatherings should be strictly denied at any place, other than officially approved buildings.
     
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Not yet but I see this one:

    August 20
    https://www.express.co.uk/news/worl...lim-mob-kasur-pakistan-st-matthews-lahore/amp

    Christianity crackdown: Mob BEATS worshippers protecting church from attack
    [​IMG]


    A GROUP of Christians were attacked by an angry mob as they attempted to protect their church from being demolished by a tractor in a major row over the land - with the assault leaving a child with a broken arm.

    Children were also beaten by the gang of 50 Muslims on the August 2 attack that took place on church property in Kasur, a Punjab province on the Pakistan-India border.

    The church in question has been named as St Matthew’s Catholic Church and is currently under construction.

    It serves around 40 families in a community that built the congregation with their own cash.

    Victim, Bashir Masih, told Christianity watchdog International Christian Concern (ICC): “A charged mob of over 50 Muslim men, led by a local Muslim, attacked the Christians at Waran Chak Balyana village in Kasur on August 2, 2018.
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    I hope @HRK and @Slav Defence can provide you good explanation.
     
