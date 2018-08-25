CJP orders construction of church

Christianity crackdown: Mob BEATS worshippers protecting church from attack

A GROUP of Christians were attacked by an angry mob as they attempted to protect their church from being demolished by a tractor in a major row over the land - with the assault leaving a child with a broken arm.

Children were also beaten by the gang of 50 Muslims on the August 2 attack that took place on church property in Kasur, a Punjab province on the Pakistan-India border.The church in question has been named as St Matthew's Catholic Church and is currently under construction.It serves around 40 families in a community that built the congregation with their own cash.Victim, Bashir Masih, told Christianity watchdog International Christian Concern (ICC): "A charged mob of over 50 Muslim men, led by a local Muslim, attacked the Christians at Waran Chak Balyana village in Kasur on August 2, 2018.