CJP Justice Bandial's Daughter Married to PML-N Family; Celebrating Verdict Against IK

It all comes full circle.

IK vs the establishment and opposition. Vested interests win. Army doesn't rescue IK. All are complicit.

Just learned that Justice Bandial's daughter (Sahar) and in-laws are fully celebrating and sending out congratulatory texts. She is married to a hardcore PML-N family, with her mother-in-law sitting in the Parliament as a N League MNA.

Just disgusting.
 
*Who is Umar Atta Bandial*??

*CJ Supreme Court*

Father in law of Ali Pervaiz Malik MNA-N league.
Ali pervaiz Malik is the son of Pervaiz Malik MNA-N league/ President of N league Lahore.
Pervaiz Malik’s wife Shaista pervaiz Malik is also MNA- N league on special seat for women.
Pervaiz Malik is the Brother of Justice Malik Qayyum
Justice Qayyum had been sacked from Supreme court as a result of leaked audio tape of Shahbaz Sharif and Justice Qayyum.
*Justice Qayyum is the person who as sitting Judge Lahore High Courts received instructions from Shahbaz sharif (CM punjab at that time)and Saif ur Rehman (Chairman Ehtesaab Bureau at that time) to punish Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zadari as per caprice of the then PM Nawaz Sharif*

*This is how Godfathers of Mafias operate to achieve their nefarious ends*!!*Who is Umar Atta Bandial*??
 
The guy was extremely desparate on top of that..

He try to mix together NA speaker decision with President decision to dissolve NA these are two different matters. Honestly they should issue arrest warrant for CJP Bandials once all this settles besides he has no jurisdiction here
 

