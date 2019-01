CJP censures govt for changing date of Mohmand Dam's groundbreaking ceremony

and said the prime minister saw his own schedule and changed the date without considering that we have work as well.

“You changed the date without informing us

now I might not go to the groundbreaking ceremony.”

“The prime minister saw his schedule and changed the date, he did not see that we also have work,” he added.

“What has the government done till now other than the announcement that water will finish by 2025? We are collecting funds for you. ”

PM doesn’t know how many matters are pending: CJP

“The prime minister does not know how many matters are pending.”

Court will supervise construction of dam: CJP