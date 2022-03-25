CJP Bandial says prerogative to form benches always lies with chief justice..​

The Suo-moto powers are already unchecked. If constituting benches is also at the discretion of the CJP, then it means he can shunt aside judges who he thinks will not support his own biases. This is dangerous. Judges are not supposed to be partial, but we have seen the likes of Saqib Nisar who went over the top with not only verdicts that favored PTI & IK (personally, eg. regularization of his residence, & issuing a 'certificate' of IK being 'sadiq-o-ameen').



This blatant misuse of discretionary powers must stop. If CJP can not abide by certain common sense rules, then Parliament needs to legislate proper safe-guards to protect against unbridled Judicial powers.



Nonsense attitudes invite restrictive legislation which itself creates other problems later on.



If everybody did their own jobs, we would not have such a massive dysfunction as we see in Pakistan. Pathetic.