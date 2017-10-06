CJCSC Visits PAF Operational Base

Windjammer
Breaking News:
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza visited an Operational Base of #PAF today. During his visit the Chairman witnessed combat readiness of the base and visited operational units.
