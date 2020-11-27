CJCSC on official visit to Tajikistan, called on President of Tajikistan - ISPR

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, on official visit to Tajikistan, called on Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan. Chairman JCSC also had separate meetings with Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Defence Minister, Colonel General Rakhimozoda Ramazon Khamro, Minister of Internal Affairs, and Colonel General Yatimov Saymumin Sattorovich, Chairman State Committee of National Security. During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest & bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan. They also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties. Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Tajikistan. The dignitaries lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism. Earlier, upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by contingent of Tajikistan’s Armed Forces.