What's new

CJCSC on official visit to Tajikistan, called on President of Tajikistan - ISPR

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,393
2
3,618
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, on official visit to Tajikistan, called on Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan. Chairman JCSC also had separate meetings with Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Defence Minister, Colonel General Rakhimozoda Ramazon Khamro, Minister of Internal Affairs, and Colonel General Yatimov Saymumin Sattorovich, Chairman State Committee of National Security. During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest & bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan. They also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties. Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Tajikistan. The dignitaries lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism. Earlier, upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by contingent of Tajikistan’s Armed Forces.





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1332102333258493953

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1332102338153127936

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1332102340489474049

http://instagr.am/p/CIFvlVinOIC/
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom