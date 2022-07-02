What's new

CJCSC is on Official visit to Iran | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543144074777174017


CJCSC, Iranian President discuss matters of strategic interest, regional security

July 02, 2022
20897374871656749094.jpg


Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza who is on official visit to Iran, called on President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati.
Matters of bilateral strategic interest and regional security environment including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries were brought into discussion.
Both sides displayed desire to initiate meaningful and long-lasting security and defence cooperation between the two countries.
Chairman JCSC also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.
The dignitaries discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties. Both sides highlighted that common borders should be "Borders of Peace and Friendship".
The Iranian military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.
Earlier, upon arrival at General Staff Headquarters a smartly turned-out contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the Chairman Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543144841546272769



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543137796629692416


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543137808579268609


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543137820231049216
 

