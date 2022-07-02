What's new

CJCSC Gen Nadeem meets Iranian President, discusses regional security

1656762568221.png

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza who is on official visit to Iran, called on Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to bilateral strategic interest and regional security environment including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides displayed desire to initiate meaningful and long-lasting security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

The dignitaries discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties. Both sides highlighted that common borders should be "Borders of Peace and Friendship".

The Iranian military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at General Staff Headquarters a smartly turned-out contingent presented Guard of Honour to the Chairman Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.
CJCSC Gen Nadeem meets Iranian President, discusses regional security

