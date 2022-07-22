What's new

CJCSC chairs meeting of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee | July 2022 | ISPR .

Chairman JCSC, Tri-services Chiefs discuss Pakistan’s defence & security environment

July 22, 2022
2066137321658497710.jpg


A meeting of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all Services Chiefs was held in Rawalpindi on Friday to discuss defence and security environment.
According to ISPR, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.
The forum was given a detailed briefing on review of national security situation, specific to western border, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
The forum also discussed fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region and the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.
The forum expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in the readiness of the Defence Forces.
The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.
They also lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in the fight against terrorism.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550478103604072450


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550475995324588032



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550476000387022848
 
