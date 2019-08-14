CJ Werleman becomes a CIA puppet

I think you just woke up today bcz he has been very vocal about XingXiang and Uighur issues. Just look at his timeline he had talked on this issue repeatedly. No matter how you look at it Uighurs have friction with their govt and china being an authoritarian state is fixing it in their own way. Take an example of Hongkong how china crushed a much organised rebellion there. Just bcz he is talking on Uighur issue doesnt make him a CIA agent. As a matter of fact most Pakistanis condemn treatment of Uighurs as well. Unfortunately our hand are tied bcz we are caught in a geo strategic mess and a weak economy left by MR 10% and Ganja Baradraan. Being short on Allies doesn't afford us luxury to talk against the only credible ally left.