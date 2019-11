The Court has reserve the judgement on the petition.The CJ has laid down few conditions, which include that their name i.e that government is doing this on the behest and orders of the SCP. Also that the guarantees/provide undertaking that the new legislation would be ready in 6 months. The legislation should gives clear indications on length of extension etc under 243.The Court would issue the written order this afternoon after the government has given the written undertakings ordered by the SCP.People are not understanding this verdict and approach by the SCP.After passing this judgement, on the surface it would look like that they have given the chance to the government to pass the necessary and required legislation.But this could be a curved ball thrown against PTI government.The problem is wafer thin majority PTI have in the NA. Would it be possible for them to carry the new legislation through the NA!!!What this judgement do is to create further chaos in the country. PTI is in the midst of a thunder and storm now.Things are becoming very clear, how IK is dealt very rough hands.