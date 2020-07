It seems AtherminAllah is hell bound to rock the boat.He has ordered to seal Pak Navy's commercial building in Islamabad. He was asking CDA why they have not demolished the building!!When you see AtherminAllah, always remember, he is a co-conspirator with "Kana Dajjal" the infamous ex chief justice of Pakistan, entrenched with corrupt Sharif Brothers.He is many in Pakistani judiciary you can call "Men on an agenda".When he sees criminals and their cases in IHC, his condition becomes like this;Pakistan justice sucks big time.I am all for implementation of Law, irrespective. But with such colourful record AtherminAllah should spare his lectures.