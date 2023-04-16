Civilization has effectively failed in India - Former Indian politician killed on live TV

When to much populism gets out of hand civilization collapses over it.. Imagine if every country in the world was doing this kind of things they would be called animals and uncivilized but the opposite is happening in India suggesting an effective failure of civilization.
This can't even happen anywhere in congo as the congolese will take effective action but India is million miles below the likes of congo in having a civilization..
Imagine if the Chinese just random started shooting ppl in Beijing or imagine if The Malaysians were shooting minoritiies in Kuala Lumpur. These are peak examples of what civilization means
The problem is that they don't realize this is damaging to India's image..
Populism has made them low IQ.. Show me one country that would do that..
I remember a sir Lankan got guy beaten to death in Pakistan and the whole country was in shame and mourned for him..
Example when that shooter in new Zealand went into the mosque killed dozens it was national Shame new Zealand and NZ mourned..
Or when the chinese were accused of runding up africans in guangzhou they refuted that strong to protect their image and honor..
But in India civilization has effectively failed because they are incapable of understanding allowing this kind of pooulism will destroy law and border the state itself will eventually lose the country's control to them