Civilization has effectively failed in India - Former Indian politician killed on live TV

When to much populism gets out of hand civilization collapses over it.. Imagine if every country in the world was doing this kind of things they would be called animals and uncivilized but the opposite is happening in India suggesting an effective failure of civilization.

This can't even happen anywhere in congo as the congolese will take effective action but India is million miles below the likes of congo in having a civilization..

Imagine if the Chinese just random started shooting ppl in Beijing or imagine if The Malaysians were shooting minoritiies in Kuala Lumpur. These are peak examples of what civilization means
 
Battlion25 said:
When to much populism gets out of hand civilization collapses over it.. Imagine if every country in the world was doing this kind of things they would be called animals and uncivilized but the opposite is happening in India suggesting an effective failure of civilization.

This can't even happen anywhere in congo as the congolese will take effective action but India is million miles below the likes of congo in having a civilization..

Imagine if the Chinese just random started shooting ppl in Beijing or imagine if The Malaysians were shooting minoritiies in Kuala Lumpur. These are peak examples of what civilization means
The problem is that they don't realize this is damaging to India's image..

Populism has made them low IQ.. Show me one country that would do that..

I remember a sir Lankan got guy beaten to death in Pakistan and the whole country was in shame and mourned for him..

Example when that shooter in new Zealand went into the mosque killed dozens it was national Shame new Zealand and NZ mourned..

Or when the chinese were accused of runding up africans in guangzhou they refuted that strong to protect their image and honor..

But in India civilization has effectively failed because they are incapable of understanding allowing this kind of pooulism will destroy law and border the state itself will eventually lose the country's control to them
 
The Populism will eventually overthrow even BJP and the instiution itself because at some point BJP will be considered ultra light.

They have allowed that populism to get out of hand example you will not see any European country allowing the extreme alt-right groups to fester to much and they have been hit in Germany and across Europe on the regular to keep them under control and not allowing things to go mayhem because they realize that these far-rights are national security threat if allowed to fester to much.

But I think it is to late for India now.. BJP is light-version compared to the groups coming in this youth generation
 
Criminals have no religious...

Criminals are killed by other criminals.... That's it, regardless of their religion.

But it is very hard to understand here...
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Criminals have no religious...

Criminals are killed by other criminals.... That's it, regardless of their religion.

But it is very hard to understand here...
It is not even about religion but something far greater.. As for me personally I see this killing as irrelevant but the most important is the greater picture. This is shameful even for the Indian police and the fact that it is getting cheers in India is damning
 
They were civilization only while muslims and brits ruled over them, now they came back to their primitive ways.
 
Vikramaditya-I said:
:coffee: Some rando criminal got killed,

Reee civilization collapse.
That rando was once India's saving grace.

www.deccanherald.com

How Atiq Ahmed's key vote in 2008 helped save UPA govt, India's nuke deal with US

Six criminal-politicians, including Atiq Ahmed who was shot dead Saturday, were furloughed from different jails in just 48 hours with little fanfare in 2008, with a book on "Baahubalis" claiming their votes were crucial to save the embattled UPA government and India's civil nuclear deal with the...
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com
 

