Civilians Getting Tactical Training and Equipment

Dear members, what are views on Civilians getting tactical shooting training and buying equipment like plate carrier holsters, high cut helmets dressed up like operators. Not hurting anyone just enjoying their hobby.
My views are; As long as they don't wear unit and other military patches related to some LE or Military organisation which they didn't earned its okay.
