If civil war erupts in Venezuela, millions of refugees head for America, severely weaken America's demographic integrity, less money for US military, weaken America on global stage. Just like civil war in Syria flooded Turkey with millions of refugees, weakened Russia's traditional rival Turkey a lot, which had to improve ties with Russia for example contracted Russia for first nuclear power plant. Russia has no refugee policy so no matter what happens Russia does not take in a single refugee.

