Civil war erupts in India!!

Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them

carried out 'in revenge' after a pack of dogs killed one of the monkeys' infants.

250 dogs are said to have been killed

Villagers have reported that monkeys set upon dogs as soon as they see them before taking them up to a high place - the top of a building or a tree - and dropping them to their death.

The reports say that in the last month alone, 250 dogs have been killed in this way.

Separate footage, possibly of the incident that sparked the revenge attacks, showed dogs chasing monkeys through the village as local women and children ran for safety. The dogs appeared to be protecting a child.

Residents of the village contacted officials at the forest department, asking that they round up the killer monkeys. However, when officers were sent to the village they were unable to catch even one of the primates, News18 said.

Clearly not content with the extermination of the dogs, monkeys are now said to be going after young children.

School children are reportedly being attacked by the monkeys, creating a further sense of panic among the villagers.

In one reported instance, an eight-year-old was grabbed and dragged away by the monkeys, forcing villagers to throw stones at them to scare them off.

Pictures in local media show a monkey on a rooftop holding a dog. After the officials failed to deal with the problem, villagers reportedly took it upon themselves to try and save the dogs.