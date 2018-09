Wrong Move by PTI, it will hurts her definitely.



Putting all Eggs in PTI basket and standing visibly side by side will be harmful for our Establishment.

I don't know who gave them the idea to leaves out their "visible" Neutral position towards a one they are atm foolishly heading. By not giving space to SS in Elections and after it, establishment actually emboldens NS & MNS narrative with both hands.



That is why...its is said Respects your enemy instead of Hate, otherwise you will left only destroying your own self instead of otherwise.

Click to expand...