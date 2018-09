PESHAWAR: Businessmen and traders on Thursday rejected the prime minister’s announcement for the grant of Pakistani citizenship to Afghan nationals living in the country for decades and warned that if the government made such a move, they would stop paying taxes and utility bills.Mr Jalil said the country had around four million Afghans and most of them lived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where they completely controlled different businesses.He said Pakistanis regularly paid taxes but didn’t get incentives.Mr Mamoor said the premier had issued the citizenship statement without knowing ground realities.Mr Ilahi said the grant of Pakistani citizenship to Afghans would turn the local population into a minority as the Afghan nationals had a majority in many areas, especially in markets.He said various trader bodies of the province would hold a joint meeting after Ashura to take a unified stand on the matter.“The traders of Peshawar have unanimously rejected the premier’s announcement on citizenship for Afghans,” he said.The trader leader said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already suffered heavily due to militancy but the successive governments had never considered it serious to support the people affected by it.He said instead of awarding citizenship to foreigners, the government should focus on the resolution of the problems of own tax-paying citizens.Mr Ilahi said Afghanis had controlled business in the country and if they were given citizenship, then the local traders won’t be able to do business.He said before granting citizenship to Afghans, the government should seek proposals from stakeholders to make a decision in the best national interest.