Citizenship Bill Will Strain India's Ties With Bangladesh," Says Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi



The bill, which aims to provide speedy citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, was passed in the Lok Sabha recently.

"This bill will strain relations between the two countries. This present Bangladesh regime has been helpful, and there is peace in the Northeast because of Hasina's decision to act against terrorist camps across the border. Hindus are safe in her country, the number of Durga Pujas is increasing every year, and here you are unnecessarily giving Bangladesh a bad name over religious persecution," Mr Gogoi told NDTV

Mr Gogoi said that in his 15 years spent governing Assam, not a single person from neighbouring Bangladesh had come seeking citizenship due to religious persecution.