What's new

Citizenship and job security verification to be done online

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,629
-6
13,242

Citizenship and job security verification to be done online​

A software has been developed to create the online verification system

Bigstock Internet Security Firewall Or 326464240 1 1600960836458

BIGSTOCK
Tribune Desk
September 19, 2022 12:45 PM

The Security Service Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs is going to launch a software for online security clearance system for citizenship and job security verification.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will inaugurate the software at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the home ministry confirmed Monday.
Under the system, security clearance of foreign nationals working in Bangladesh, citizenship verification of Bangladeshis living abroad illegally, and the verification process before joining government jobs will be done online, reports Bangla Tribune.

For security clearance, online applications will come from various departments to the Security Services Division later and the home ministry will send the applications to various agencies using the system.

The agencies will send the report online, and when the report arrives, the ministry will again issue the clearance online in favor of the concerned agency.

www.dhakatribune.com

Citizenship and job security verification to be done online

A software has been developed to create the online verification system
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
ROHINGYA CITIZENSHIP: Bangladesh, Myanmar agree to accelerate verification
Replies
0
Views
369
Black_cats
B
B
Rohingya repatriation: Bangladesh, Myanmar agree to accelerate verification process
Replies
1
Views
371
Black_cats
B
B
Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?
Replies
2
Views
235
BananaRepublicUK
B
K
  • Article
FIA Jobs 2022 | Online Registration |
Replies
0
Views
673
kamran.mujahid
K
B
Citizenship Amendment Act will not help us: Bangladesh Hindu leader to Indian journalists
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom