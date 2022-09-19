Citizenship and job security verification to be done online​

Citizenship and job security verification to be done online A software has been developed to create the online verification system

Tribune DeskSeptember 19, 2022 12:45 PMThe Security Service Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs is going to launch a software for online security clearance system for citizenship and job security verification.Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will inaugurate the software at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the home ministry confirmed Monday.Under the system, security clearance of foreign nationals working in Bangladesh, citizenship verification of Bangladeshis living abroad illegally, and the verification process before joining government jobs will be done online, reports Bangla Tribune.For security clearance, online applications will come from various departments to the Security Services Division later and the home ministry will send the applications to various agencies using the system.The agencies will send the report online, and when the report arrives, the ministry will again issue the clearance online in favor of the concerned agency.