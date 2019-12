Citizenship Act: What will attract Bangladesh and Pakistan Hindus to India?

Although Hindu minorities fare less in employment hierarchy in the Bangladesh economy than the majority Muslim population, they seem to do as well or even better in terms of educational attainment and training.

Muslims in Bangladesh are now more concentrated in jobs that require lower educational qualification and skills. Even as the per-capita income of both Muslims and Hindus has increased, “the earning advantage was largely greater for Hindus”

Hindus had lower life expectancy, higher mortality rates and lower fertility rates than Muslims.

But Hindus looking to migrate from Bangladesh might not find India as attractive a prospect as nations like Canada and Australia which are relatively favourable destinations for skilled and educated migrants.

A part of the reason would be widespread racism in India which has often manifested itself in various forms like attacks on Africans, taunts against people from Northeast India and caste slurs against dark-skinned people. Indian politicians have over the years also played the ‘foreigner’ card to make a political point —