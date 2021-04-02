Citizens of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kenya and Philippines are banned from entering UK

1. Britain and other countries around the world should have taken steps a year ago to prevent international travel. It's stupid, why can't people go a year without traveling abroad? In Britain we let in loads of Chinese tourists, then loads of people visited Italy whilst it was a COVID hotspot, then the Brazillian/South African variants made it here. HOW? Travel.



2. The red list is political as much as anything else. Why isn't France on it? They're in lock down!



3. Pakistan deserves to be on it. So many stupid British Pakistani's exploiting loopholes to holiday in Pakistan. They're spreading it around AJK. They even get face certificates from Mirpur and fly back to the UK, boasting about how easy it was. I'm glad they're all going to have to pay a shitload to quarantine.



One of my relatives flew over to get his kids married, i know someone else who went for a wedding, 1 family from stoke on trent flew over someone who'd died of covid for burial and whole extended family went including people who had covid symptoms. They got fake certificates in the UK to travel. There are weddings every other day that my stupid in-laws are going to.



These are just the personal examples i know of.