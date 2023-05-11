What's new

Citing Argentina and Brazil, Bolivia says open to use China's yuan

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,878
-52
99,104
Country
China
Location
China

Citing Argentina and Brazil, Bolivia says open to use China's yuan

President Luis Arce says Bolivia cannot afford to stay on the sidelines as some South American countries trade in Chinese currency.

Luis Arce says trading in yuan is going to be the trend in the region. [File] / Photo: Reuters Archive

REUTERS ARCHIVE
Luis Arce says trading in yuan "is going to be the trend in the region." [File] / Photo: Reuters Archive

Bolivia's president has expressed openness to the use of the Chinese yuan for international trade during a press conference, citing similar moves by Argentina and Brazil to tap the Asian currency for transactions with China.

International trade transactions tend to be priced in US dollars, especially for major commodity markets like energy and grains, going back decades.

"The two largest economies in the region are already trading in yuan in agreements with China, and that is going to be the trend in the region," Luis Arce said on Wednesday, adding the South American country could not afford to stay on the sidelines.

"In Latin America, we have always had a great influence from the United States ... but today many countries have more foreign trade with China. Things are changing."

The Argentine government announced last month it will start to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than US dollars, in large part to safeguard the central bank's dwindling dollar reserves needed to pay down debt as well as to finance imports.

Earlier in the year, China and Brazil moved to reduce the dominance of the greenback by signing a deal to set up yuan-clearing arrangements that can facilitate bilateral trade.

"Why should every country have to be tied to the dollar for trade?... Who decided the dollar would be the [world's] currency?" Brazil's leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had said.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Argentina to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than US dollars
Replies
2
Views
177
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Brazil, China strike trade deal agreement to ditch US dollar
2
Replies
15
Views
767
SaadH
S
beijingwalker
Russia, Iran, Brazil, Argentina, and Bangladesh are making headway in using the yuan for trade
Replies
0
Views
68
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's RMB becomes Brazil's second-largest international reserve currency, surpassing Euro
Replies
0
Views
191
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Argentina seeks BRICS entry with China and Brazil meetings
Replies
3
Views
200
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom