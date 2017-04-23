CISF Ninja Commandos - Special Security Group in Action

CISF or Central Industrial Security Force guards non-military installations like industries, ports, scientific research institutes, etc as well as provide security cover for important personalities to who don't get NSG level security cover.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|11 CISF Jawans posted at Mumbai Airport test Positive
|Central & South Asia
|5
|Udhampur: CISF jawan opens fire on colleagues over argument, 2 killed
|Indian Defence Forum
|6
|Maoists carry out blast on bus in Dantewada, CISF jawan among 4 killed
|Indian Defence Forum
|23
|Naxals blow up CISF vehicle in Dantewada, 3 jawans among four killed
|Indian Defence Forum
|3
|D
|TO TACKLE DRONE MENACE, CISF TO GET TECH USED BY US, ISRAEL
|Indian Defence Forum
|0
|The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards 72 VIPs at present
|Indian Defence Forum
|4
|Full-body scanners not foolproof, says CISF
|Military Forum
|0
|CISF personnel suspended over prayer row at airport
|Central & South Asia
|1
|CISF gets best airport security award from World Quality Congress
|Indian Defence Forum
|0
|Taj Mahal saffron scarf row: Government denies involvement of CISF, ASI
|Central & South Asia
|1